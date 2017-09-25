One Bella May Pull A Beyoncé In New 'Pitch Perfect 3' Trailer

The Bellas are back for another showstopping performance in "Pitch Perfect 3," but will one of our favorite Pitches pull a Beyoncé and go solo?

In the film's new trailer, the Bellas find themselves split apart after college, and realizing that the real world isn't as aca-awesome as they hoped. Given the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, our favorite girl gang reunites to make music together one last time.