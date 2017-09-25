One Bella May Pull A Beyoncé In New 'Pitch Perfect 3' Trailer

The Bellas are back for another showstopping performance in "Pitch Perfect 3," but will one of our favorite Pitches pull a Beyoncé and go solo?
In the film's new trailer, the Bellas find themselves split apart after college, and realizing that the real world isn't as aca-awesome as they hoped. Given the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, our favorite girl gang reunites to make music together one last time.
But Becca, played by Anna Kendrick, gets an offer she may not be able to refuse—a solo career! Will the Bellas hit the same low-note as Destiny's Child, One Direction and Fifth Harmony?
Watch these awesome nerds in the new trailer below! "Pitch Perfect 3" hits theaters on December 22.