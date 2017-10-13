Oprah Speaks Out Against Harvey Weinstein, Calls His Behavior Hideous

Oprah is speaking out against Harvey Weinstein.

The media mogul shared her thoughts on the situation in a heart-wrenching Facebook post early Friday morning and called his actions, "hideous."

"I’ve been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein’s hideous behavior and haven’t been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation. Filmmaker James Schamus captured so much of what I’ve been feeling when he said:

'This is the story of one predator and his many victims; but it is also a story about an overwhelming systemic enabling, and until that story is fully told we will fall far short of stopping future depredations on a similar scale.'"