Oprah Speaks Out Against Harvey Weinstein, Calls His Behavior Hideous

Oprah is speaking out against Harvey Weinstein.
The media mogul shared her thoughts on the situation in a heart-wrenching Facebook post early Friday morning and called his actions, "hideous."
"I’ve been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein’s hideous behavior and haven’t been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation. Filmmaker James Schamus captured so much of what I’ve been feeling when he said:
'This is the story of one predator and his many victims; but it is also a story about an overwhelming systemic enabling, and until that story is fully told we will fall far short of stopping future depredations on a similar scale.'"
Oprah, 63, also applauded all the women who have spoken out about their encounters with the former The Weinstein Company head honcho.
"Thanks to the brave voices we’ve heard this week, many more will now be emboldened to come forward EVERY time this happens. I believe a shift is coming."
Oprah has stayed silent until now about the embattled Weinstein, while multiple allegations mounted against him. Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Kate Beckinsale, Claire Forlani are among the stars who have revealed they've been sexually harassed by Weinstein in the past.
Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Affleck, Jane Fonda have also spoken out over the past week in support of the women's stories.
