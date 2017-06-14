Oprah Winfrey Hosts Wonder Woman-Themed Party

Oprah Winfrey is getting into the fun of summer blockbuster "Wonder Woman."
On Tuesday, Oprah shared an Instagram video revealing she was celebrating Wonder Woman day at her house as she hosted a party for 28 10-year-olds!
Oprah showed off some of her party favors in one of her Instagram videos, revealing she had popcorn buckets with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman printed on the front of them, and some plastic cuffs for the partygoers to wear.
She also sported her own Wonder Woman headdress in the video, and shared a pic of her dog, Sadie, with her own headdress, in a Twitter post.
And, Oprah shared video of her Wonder Woman cake from Charm City Cakes, which she got to complete by putting the top on the bakery creation.
"Wonder Woman" star Gal saw the video and responded to it on Twitter, writing, "This is awesome!"
-- Jolie Lash