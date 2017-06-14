Oprah Winfrey Hosts Wonder Woman-Themed Party

Oprah Winfrey is getting into the fun of summer blockbuster "Wonder Woman."



On Tuesday, Oprah shared an Instagram video revealing she was celebrating Wonder Woman day at her house as she hosted a party for 28 10-year-olds!

Oprah showed off some of her party favors in one of her Instagram videos, revealing she had popcorn buckets with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman printed on the front of them, and some plastic cuffs for the partygoers to wear.