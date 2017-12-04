'The Originals' Actress Claire Holt Is Engaged To Andrew Joblon – See Her Ring!

Claire Holt is ready to say "I do!"
"The Originals" actress announced via Instagram on Sunday that she and her boyfriend of five months Andrew Joblon are engaged. The romantic photo shows off her new bling while the couple shares a passionate kiss.
"My heart is so full," the 29-year-old actress captioned her pic.
Claire's relationship with the real estate executive became public in July when she posted numerous photos from their romantic Italian getaway.
In one of their photos from the trip, the happy couple is enjoying some fun in the sun out on a boat and they're all smiles as they take in the beautiful scenery.
"❤🇮🇹," the blonde beauty said about her photo.
In another photo, Claire and Andrew are locking lips as they pose next to a pool with the sunset behind them. She captioned the PDA-filled pic, "Finally homeward bound after the best month of my life. Thanks for the memories! 😍❤🙌"
Claire's engagement news comes just a few short months after her ex-husband, Matthew Kaplan, filed for divorce. Kaplan filed divorce docs in April, just one day shy of what would have been their 1-year wedding anniversary and cited "irreconcilable differences."
Claire's new man was previously linked to actress Amanda Seyfried for a short four months.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
-- Kevin Zelman