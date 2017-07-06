'Outlander' Comic-Con Panel Details Announced; Jenna Dewan Tatum To Moderate

"Outlander" is heading to Comic-Con with a panel moderated by actress Jenna Dewan Tatum.

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin are the cast members set to appear on the panel alongside author Diana Gabaldon and executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis.

Jenna will moderate the panel on Friday, July 21, at 5 PM in Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic-Con.

WATCH: 'Outlander': Caitriona Balfe Previews Season 3

There will also be an autograph session with the cast at the Starz booth on Saturday, July 22, with the time to be announced. Starz announced that fans who stop by the network's booth on Thursday and Friday can enter a raffle to win the chance for a spot at the signing.

San Diego Comic-Con takes places July 20-23 at the San Diego Convention Center.

-- Jolie Lash

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk42

Related news

Latest News