'Outlander' Comic-Con Panel Details Announced; Jenna Dewan Tatum To Moderate

"Outlander" is heading to Comic-Con with a panel moderated by actress Jenna Dewan Tatum.



Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin are the cast members set to appear on the panel alongside author Diana Gabaldon and executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis.



Jenna will moderate the panel on Friday, July 21, at 5 PM in Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic-Con.