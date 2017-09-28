Pamela Anderson Breaks Down In Emotional Tribute To Hugh Hefner

Pamela Anderson breaks down in an emotional Instagram video as she says goodbye to Hugh Hefner.
The former Playmate is seen wearing lingerie while bawling in bed with mascara running down her face in the post, captioning it with a touching poem to honor the media mogul.
"You were the most important person in my life / You gave me my life," she writes in a heartbreaking tribute.
Anderson first appeared on the cover of "Playboy's" October 1989 issue. She first received the honor of the magazine's Playmate of the Month in its February 1990 issue, and went on to be one of the most iconic Playmates in the mag's history.
"People tell me all the time / That I was your favorite," she continues in the post.
This comes as no surprise, as the blond bombshell was also Playboy's cover girl for their final nude issue in 2016, marking her 14th time gracing the mag's front page. The magazine later returned to nude photos in the magazine.
Anderson reveals Hefner was weak in his final months, writing: "Last time I saw you, you were using a walker. You didn’t want me to see. You couldn’t hear."
Hefner died at his Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles on September 27 of natural causes. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death.