Pamela Anderson Breaks Down In Emotional Tribute To Hugh Hefner

Pamela Anderson breaks down in an emotional Instagram video as she says goodbye to Hugh Hefner.

The former Playmate is seen wearing lingerie while bawling in bed with mascara running down her face in the post, captioning it with a touching poem to honor the media mogul.

"You were the most important person in my life / You gave me my life," she writes in a heartbreaking tribute.

Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life... People tell me all the time That I was your favorite... I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me - with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say - Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men - Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved - You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. ... "It's movie time" You loved my boys ... You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela ????

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

Anderson first appeared on the cover of "Playboy's" October 1989 issue. She first received the honor of the magazine's Playmate of the Month in its February 1990 issue, and went on to be one of the most iconic Playmates in the mag's history.

"People tell me all the time / That I was your favorite," she continues in the post. 

This comes as no surprise, as the blond bombshell was also Playboy's cover girl for their final nude issue in 2016, marking her 14th time gracing the mag's front page. The magazine later returned to nude photos in the magazine. 

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

Anderson reveals Hefner was weak in his final months, writing: "Last time I saw you, you were using a walker. You didn’t want me to see. You couldn’t hear."

Hefner died at his Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles on September 27 of natural causes. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death.

RueLaLa Wk54

Related news

Latest News