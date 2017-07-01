Paramore's Hayley Williams & New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Split

Paramore's Hayley Williams and New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert are calling it quits.

The couple announced their separation in a statement that they both shared on Instagram on Saturday.

"We want to publicly state - plainly, and only this time - that we are splitting up," it reads in part. "We also feel it's important to state that we are going to be okay, and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other's eyes. That's something we are deeply thankful for. Even thought situations like these can feel defeating. We will continue to encourage and support each other personally and professionally."