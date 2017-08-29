Paris Jackson Honors Late Father Michael Jackson's Birthday With Touching Throwback Photo

Gone, but never forgotten. Paris Jackson is remembering her late father, Michael Jackson, on what would have been his 59th birthday.
On Tuesday, the model and actress posted a touching throwback photo of herself sharing a tender moment with the King of Pop, and included a heartfelt tribute to their relationship in the caption.
"Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream," she wrote.
Paris went on to thank her dad "for the magic, forever and always," adding that she "will never feel love again the way i did with you."
In a follow-up post, the 19-year-old shared a red carpet snap from Sunday's MTV VMAs with a transparent image of Michael giving her a supportive kiss on the forehead.
The legendary superstar passed away in June 2009 at just 50 years old.
Paris has given herself permanent reminders of his legacy with multiple tattoos in recent years, including one on her wrist which reads "Queen of my Heart" in the icon's handwriting.
In June, she shared an Instagram photo of the phrase "Applehead" inked on her foot – a term of endearment Michael was known for using with loved ones.
