Paris Jackson Honors Late Father Michael Jackson's Birthday With Touching Throwback Photo

Gone, but never forgotten. Paris Jackson is remembering her late father, Michael Jackson, on what would have been his 59th birthday.

On Tuesday, the model and actress posted a touching throwback photo of herself sharing a tender moment with the King of Pop, and included a heartfelt tribute to their relationship in the caption.

"Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream," she wrote.