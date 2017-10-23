Paris Jackson Sings With Her Cousin & Sounds Just Like Michael Jackson!

Paris Jackson showed off her insane singing skills over the weekend and she sounds a lot like her famous father, Michael Jackson!

Paris was at Los Angeles hotspot, SoHo House in West Hollywood on Sunday when she joined her cousin, musician Austin Brown, on stage for a quick performance. Austin shared the moment on his Instagram and captioned the photo, "Nothing better than when your little cousin knows the words to your record and wants to sing it with you. Love u so much @parisjackson thanks to everyone who came out to watch @mannythedrummer and I rock out."