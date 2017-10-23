Paris Jackson Sings With Her Cousin & Sounds Just Like Michael Jackson!

Paris Jackson showed off her insane singing skills over the weekend and she sounds a lot like her famous father, Michael Jackson!
Paris was at Los Angeles hotspot, SoHo House in West Hollywood on Sunday when she joined her cousin, musician Austin Brown, on stage for a quick performance. Austin shared the moment on his Instagram and captioned the photo, "Nothing better than when your little cousin knows the words to your record and wants to sing it with you. Love u so much @parisjackson thanks to everyone who came out to watch @mannythedrummer and I rock out."
Paris’ sweet high notes and soft low notes are definitely giving us some MJ vibes.
This isn't the first time we have seen Paris catch the music bug. Last month she posted a photo of herself playing the guitar.
Paris is also one supportive cousin when to Austin. She posted an adorable photo of the two of them to promote some of his upcoming Los Angeles shows.
"UGH LOVE THIS GUY SO MUCH. If you haven't heard yet, he's playing every Friday night this month at Sayers in LA around 10:20 and it's totally rad rad rad rad."
Austin Brown is Rebbie Jackson's son and he is signed to Jimmy Iovine's label. He has collaborated with Pharrell, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins and Q-Tip, just to name a few.
You be the judge, does Paris sound just like her dad, Michael?
-- Kevin Zelman