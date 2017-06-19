Paris Jackson Stuns On Vogue Australia Cover

"One of the first interviews where my words haven't been twisted, and they get all the info straight from the source! so thankful. please check it out," she captioned her cover shot.

The mag's website reports that Paris' interview was conducted over text message – a rarity – but she has also set her sights on starting bigger trends.

"I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to," she explained to the mag of the "positive imprint" she hopes to make.

Her Vogue Australia shoot is just the latest achievement in Paris' breakthrough year. In addition to appearances at the Met Gala and Grammy Awards, she also made her TV acting debut on Lee Daniels' music drama "Star" and signed with IMG Models.