Paris Jackson Stuns On Vogue Australia Cover

Paris Jackson has reached another career milestone.
Michael Jackson's 19-year-old daughter fronts the July issue of Vogue Australia, marking her first-ever cover for the fashion juggernaut.
The image highlights Paris' distinctive eyes, as she wears a midriff-baring blue bralette with yellow embroidery and matching skirt.
Inside pages feature the starlet posing in various high-fashion looks, including a long-sleeved, floral-patterned gown and a plaid skirt and cutout top.
Paris appears pleased with how the experience turned out, sharing peeks with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.
"One of the first interviews where my words haven't been twisted, and they get all the info straight from the source! so thankful. please check it out," she captioned her cover shot.
The mag's website reports that Paris' interview was conducted over text message – a rarity – but she has also set her sights on starting bigger trends.
"I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to," she explained to the mag of the "positive imprint" she hopes to make.
Her Vogue Australia shoot is just the latest achievement in Paris' breakthrough year. In addition to appearances at the Met Gala and Grammy Awards, she also made her TV acting debut on Lee Daniels' music drama "Star" and signed with IMG Models.
Last month, she landed her first feature film role for an untitled Amazon Studios project opposite David Oyelowo.
Paris' Vogue Australia cover hits newsstands on June 26.
-- Erin Biglow