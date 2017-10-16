Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin Break Up After Four Years of Dating

Say it ain't so!
Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have reportedly called it quits for the second time after four years of dating. The CW darlings first got together after meeting on the set of "The Vampire Diaries" in 2013. Fans of the hit show were thrilled about the sweet romance. The duo went on to date for several years before first splitting up in 2016.
They reconciled in April, according to Us Weekly, but sources say the pair decided to go their separate ways recently. They shared a home together in Los Angeles.
The CW Network's 2016 Upfront - Red Carpet NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: Phoebe Tonkin and Paul Wesley attend The CW Network's 2016 Upfront at The London Hotel on May 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The CW)
The cute couple has always kept their relationship under-the-radar, but they regularly hit events together from the CW Upfronts to the US Open.
In March, Phoebe shared a fun snap of them posing with the rest of their cast to commemorate the final episode of "The Vampire Diaries." She captioned the photo, "I cannot believe tonight is the last episode of #thevampirediaresever,” she wrote on Instagram. “You guys have been my family for the last 5 years, Julie and Kevin, thank you for inviting me onto the show in season 4, I owe so much to you guys and this incredible opportunity you gave me, my life would most definitely not be the same without it, and I am eternally gratefully."
Phoebe hasn't shared a photo with Paul on her Instagram since the photo was taken above. Paul has also stayed silent about their relationship on social media, and most recently has been traveling in Europe and Brazil according to his Insta posts.
Paul was previously married to "Chicago Med" star Torrey DeVitto from April 2011 to July 2013. DeVitto appeared on "The Vampire Diaries" as a recurring guest star in the third season.
Access Hollywood has reached out to both Paul and Phoebe's reps, but neither star has shared a statement at this time.