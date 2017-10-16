Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin Break Up After Four Years of Dating

Say it ain't so!

Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have reportedly called it quits for the second time after four years of dating. The CW darlings first got together after meeting on the set of "The Vampire Diaries" in 2013. Fans of the hit show were thrilled about the sweet romance. The duo went on to date for several years before first splitting up in 2016.

They reconciled in April, according to Us Weekly, but sources say the pair decided to go their separate ways recently. They shared a home together in Los Angeles.