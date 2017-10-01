PDA! Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Kiss At Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship is not only cuter than ever -- it's also a family affair!
Meghan brought along her mother, Doria Radlan, to enjoy the closing closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Saturday, as well as her close pals Markus Anderson and stylist friend Jessica Mulroney. The crew was joined by Prince Harry in their luxury box.
(Getty Images)
And naturally, Harry and Meghan couldn't help but make their love known as they kissed, cuddled and packed-on-the-PDA inside their luxury box and enjoyed performances from Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson, Bachman & Turner and Coeur de pirate.
The "Suits" star was all smiles as Harry gave her gentle pecks on the cheek and had his arm around her. They also appeared to be dancing along to all of the performances.
The celebration marked the end of the 7-day competition organized by the 33-year-old royal, which honors the athletic efforts of wounded veterans and soldiers as they play in paralympic games.
Earlier in the evening, the pair sat in separate boxes as Prince Harry geared up to make his closing remarks. Meghan, 36, was dressed smartly in a tan coat, black pants and a black sweater. She cheered Harry on alongside her mom as he addressed the crowd of athletes during his closing remarks.
(Getty Images)
"Don’t just move on from these games with happy memories," Harry said in his closing speech. "Instead, make an Invictus goal for yourselves. Let the examples of service and resilience that you have seen, inspire you to take action to improve something – big or small – in your life, for your family, or in your community. “Let’s create a ripple effect of the Invictus spirit across our nations, that will be the real legacy of this extraordinary week," he continued.
"On your return home, I want you to set a new Invictus goal," Harry said. "Make a plan about how you are going to use the experience of this week, to help lift up all those around you. It might be something big, like starting a new project for young people. Or, it might be something small, like reconnecting with an old friend. “It doesn’t matter how big or small your step is — just take it," he said. “Our world needs your dedication and passion like never before."
A beaming Meghan couldn't contain her smiles from the stands.
It's been a big week for the couple. They made their first public debut as a pair at the Games and put their love on full display as they held hands, kissed, laughed and smiled. Harry was also joined by an A-list guest list including, President Obama, Melania Trump, Joe Biden and Jill Biden and more. He also won the hearts of all -- yet again -- when he adorably entertained a little girl in the stands.
Check it out in the video below: