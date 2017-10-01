PDA! Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Kiss At Invictus Games

"Don’t just move on from these games with happy memories," Harry said in his closing speech. "Instead, make an Invictus goal for yourselves. Let the examples of service and resilience that you have seen, inspire you to take action to improve something – big or small – in your life, for your family, or in your community. “Let’s create a ripple effect of the Invictus spirit across our nations, that will be the real legacy of this extraordinary week," he continued.



"On your return home, I want you to set a new Invictus goal," Harry said. "Make a plan about how you are going to use the experience of this week, to help lift up all those around you. It might be something big, like starting a new project for young people. Or, it might be something small, like reconnecting with an old friend. “It doesn’t matter how big or small your step is — just take it," he said. “Our world needs your dedication and passion like never before."



A beaming Meghan couldn't contain her smiles from the stands.