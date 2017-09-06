Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem Return To Venice Film Festival 25 Years Later

Back when he was 22 and she was 16, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz brought their movie "Jamon, Jamon" to the Venice International Film Festival.

Now, a quarter of a century and two children later, they were back with another project, "Loving Pablo," their first film together as a real-life couple.

"It is interesting that we are back with a movie together exactly 25 years later and it feels like time has flown, there are so many things happened in between but it also feels like it was yesterday. Very strange," said Cruz, who married Bardem in 2010.