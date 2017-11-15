Pharrell Williams Sings About Climate Change In New Song '100 Years'

Pharrell Williams is using music to sound the warning about climate change.

The Grammy-winning musician appeared in Shanghai this week to debut a song titled "100 Years," which he described as "a postcard, a sarcastic one, to the people who should be ashamed to call themselves scientists and politicians."

The song addresses those who deny climate change.

Pharrell Williams walks the runway during 'Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17 : Paris Cosmopolite' show on December 6, 2016 in Paris

(Getty Images)

Said Williams: "I thought, 'Let me just troll all the pseudoscientists, the ones that don't care about the ecosystem.'"

However, the targets of his song most likely won't hear it; the collaboration with cognac brand Louis XIII is set for release in 100 years.

