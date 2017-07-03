Pink & Family Get Stuck In An Elevator Before Her First Concert In 4 Years

Did Pink almost miss her big onstage comeback?
The singer revealed on Sunday that she and daughter Willow were trapped in an elevator just hours before her first major concert in four years.
She and the 6-year-old appeared to take the delay in stride, sitting calmly on the floor in an Instagram photo Pink captioned with song titles related to their predicament.
"Stuck in an elevator (it's getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box) #help," she wrote.
Pink's husband Carey Hart was apparently along for the ride as well and shared the same snap with his Instagram followers.
"Day 1 of tour. Stuck in an elevator on our way to the venue," he wrote in his caption.
Luckily, Pink issued an update that she and her family had been freed in time for her to not only hit the stage but also get glam beforehand.
"Made it out #gettingcute," the three-time Grammy winner captioned a pre-show Instagram selfie which showed her hair in curlers.
The "Just Like Fire" songstress headlined Milwaukee's Summerfest, and later joked in a backstage Instagram snap with Willow that she's "so glad that first show is over."
"After four years, it's always a little nerve wracking to start it up again," she admitted in her caption, before teasing that she and her loved ones were "celebrating the fact that I only rolled my ankle once and only forgot the words to four songs."
Willow wasn't the only one cheering on her famous mom. Carey also shared a cute Instagram photo of himself cradling his and Pink's infant son.
"Who's excited for mama @pink first show back???" he captioned the selfie, hashtagging baby boy Jameson's name in his post.
-- Erin Biglow