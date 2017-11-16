Pink & Kelly Clarkson Will Perform Together For The First Time At The 2017 American Music Awards

An iconic duet is in the making!
Pink and Kelly Clarkson are coming together for an epic performance together at the 2017 American Music Awards this Sunday. Fans have been begging for this moment to happen and they are finally getting their wish!
The AMAs tweeted about the exciting news on Thursday.
"@kellyclarkson and @Pink will perform together for the very first time to OPEN the 2017 #AMAs! This Sunday at 8/7c on ABC," the Tweet reads.
Pink, who is returning to the AMAs stage after a 5-year hiatus, will perform the title track off her most recent album, "Beautiful Trauma."
Other performers include Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Niall Horan and Christina Aguilera.
The 2017 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov 19 at 8 PM ET on ABC.
--Kevin Zelman