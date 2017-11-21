Pink Releases Her Music Video For 'Beautiful Trauma' Co-Starring Channing Tatum

Pink just put her own spin on marriage in her new music video for "Beautiful Trauma," which co-stars, Channing Tatum.
The video, which was released on Tuesday morning, showcases the highs and lows of marriage in a totally Pink way.
Pink and Channing effortlessly dance throughout their colorful home as Pink depicts the perfect '60s housewife for her husband.
The dancing duo switch up the gender barriers with Channing wearing a pale yellow dress, yellow kitchen gloves and a yellow beret. Pink wears a suit and a top hat, for one of her several outfits in this video. The look is very similar to the matching suit outfits her family wore at the MTV Video Music Awards back in August.
The new video comes hot on the heels of her 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday where she teased the release with a special performance.
Pink's first television performance of "Beautiful Trauma" took place during the 2017 American Music Awards and was one that had people talking. The 38-year-old singer was suspended over one of Downtown Los Angeles' high-rise buildings. Pink performed her usual acrobatic tricks on the side of the building while singing her new track.
Pink, Carey Hart and daughter Willow Sage Hart arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood (Getty Images)
Pink's seventh album, "Beautiful Trauma" was released in early October and instantly went to No. 1.
Watch the music video for the album's first single, "Beautiful Trauma" below.
-- Kevin Zelman