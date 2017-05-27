Pink's Husband Carey Hart Built Her A Custom Motorcycle For Her Push Present

The gift that keeps on giving! Pink is ready to hit the road in style thanks to her thoughtful husband, Carey Hart.
Five months after welcoming baby boy Jameson, the music superstar received a custom motorcycle from Carey as an unconventional but totally fitting push present.
Pink took to Instagram this week to show off the new wheels, and thank her longtime love for knowing her tastes so well.
"Thanks @hartluck for the push present. I give you babies and you build me motorcycles," she joked, captioning a snap of herself posing proudly next to the army green bike which also features yellow-and-black checkered detail.
"Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon-fiber and chrome," she added, alongside a winking emoji.
Carey gave social media followers a peek at Pink taking his handiwork for a test drive, but also hinted that he has a few more finishing touches to add.
"Mama @pink shaking down her big girl bike!!!" he captioned an Instagram shot of the "Just Like Fire" singer helmeted and tearing off on her "maiden voyage."
While Carey vowed not to post any more photos until the project is "100% done," an earlier Insta video shows a 360-degree view of the motorcycle and a Rosie the Riveter image painted on its rear wheel well.
The motocross champ has also paid permanent tribute to his and Pink's family recently. Last week, Carey revealed on Instagram that he got "Jameson" tattooed on his shoulder near the spot where 5-year-old daughter Willow's name is already displayed.
-- Erin Biglow