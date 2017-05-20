Pippa Middleton & James Matthews' Semi-Royal Wedding

Pippa Middleton, radiant in a custom-made gown, married a wealthy financier Saturday as members of Britain's royal family, including her sister, looking on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews married at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London.

The wedding party included Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. Both are the children of the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa's sister.