'Pitch Perfect 3' Drops First Trailer: Is This The Bellas' Farewell Tour?

The Bellas are back, and they're headed overseas! "Pitch Perfect 3" dropped its first trailer on Saturday, and fans are in for some aca-awesome action.
Stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld and more have all returned for the hit franchise's newest installment, which sees the ladies' a cappella group reuniting for a USO tour in Europe.
In the clip, the women appear to be having some trouble adjusting to the real world post-college and jump at the chance to sing together again and relive their glory days.
Of course, they encounter some musical competition along the way.
Ruby Rose joins the cast as the frontwoman of an all-female rock group who doesn't seem impressed with the Bellas' mouth-music skills, and calls their act "karaoke." Aca-scuse me?
The trailer's tagline refers to the anticipated follow-up as a "farewell tour," but could it really be the Bellas' last call?
Back in April, Rebel Wilson shared a touching Instagram video of the actresses gathered on set as filming wrapped and hinted that their "Pitch Perfect" story is far from over.
"This is not the end. Bellas for life," she captioned at the time.
"Pitch Perfect 3" hits theaters on Dec. 22.
-- Erin Biglow