'Pitch Perfect 3' Drops First Trailer: Is This The Bellas' Farewell Tour?

The Bellas are back, and they're headed overseas! "Pitch Perfect 3" dropped its first trailer on Saturday, and fans are in for some aca-awesome action.

Stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld and more have all returned for the hit franchise's newest installment, which sees the ladies' a cappella group reuniting for a USO tour in Europe.

In the clip, the women appear to be having some trouble adjusting to the real world post-college and jump at the chance to sing together again and relive their glory days.