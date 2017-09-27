Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dies at 91

Hugh Hefner, the man behind the Playboy empire and media company, has died at the age of 91.
Playboy confirmed the news in a press release on Wednesday, saying that Hefner died at his Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles of natural causes. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death. Playboy also tweeted a photo of the iconic founder confirming his passing and captioned the picture with one of his famous quotes, "Life is too short to be living someone else’s dream."
Hef, as he was often affectionately referred to, ushered in a new era and lifestyle with his iconic robes and bevy of bunnies. He'll be remembered not only for his philanthropic work and lifestyle, but also for building one of the most iconic media brands of the 20th century.
In 1953, with just $8,000 Hefner launched his first issue of Playboy Magazine with a photo of Marilyn Monroe on the cover. The inside photographs were nude and had been taken before she was famous. The second issue of the magazine featured a bowtie-wearing bunny illustration, which later became synonymous with the brand.
In addition to the nude centerfold, which had photos of huge stars Jayne Mansfield, Barbi Benton, Anna Nicole Smith, Pamela Anderson and more through the years, the magazine also featured op-eds and articles from famed writers like Kurt Vonnegut, Joyce Carol Oates, Vladimir Nabokov, James Baldwin and Alex Haley. The magazine also had feature interviews with political figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, John Lennon and Fidel Castro.
"I've never thought of Playboy quite frankly as a sex magazine," Hefner told CNN in 2002. "I always thought of it as a lifestyle magazine in which sex was one important ingredient."
The magazine dominated the men's market for the next 20 years and Hef used the time to expand his overall lifestyle brand. In the 1960s, he ushered in the sexual revolution clad in a silk robe and loafers and puffing on a cigar. He opened the first Playboy Club in his home city of Chicago in 1960 and also hosted a television series, "Playboy's Penthouse." At the Playboy Club, the Playboy Bunny waitress was introduced.
Outside of the Playboy brand, Hefner became well known for his philanthropic efforts. He famously saved the Hollywood Sign from destruction in 1978. He also established the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation in 1964 and was known for his work with the ACLU and other organizations like Planned Parenthood.
The media mogul wasn't without controversy. Hefner was once called the "prophet of pop hedonism" by Time magazine, and was often criticized for his rotating list of beauties otherwise known as Playboy Playmates. Throughout his lifetime he was married three times: first to Millie Williams, then to model Kimberly Conrad and lastly to playmate Crystal Harris in 2012. He was also linked to playboy models, Barbi Benton, Shannon Tweed, Brande Roderick, Izabella St. James, Tina Marie Jordan, Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson. Bridget, Holly and Kendra appeared on his series, "The Girls Next Door," which was filmed at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.
He is survived by his sons, Cooper Hefner, Marston Hefner and David Hefner, his daughter, Christie, as well as his wife, Crystal Hefner.
“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston and all of us at Playboy Enterprises,” said Cooper Hefner, Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises in a statement.
In 2011, Hefner told The New York Times that he had already chosen and paid for his final resting place — a crypt next to Marilyn Monroe’s in Westwood, California.
Rest in peace, Hef.