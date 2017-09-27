Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dies at 91

Hugh Hefner, the man behind the Playboy empire and media company, has died at the age of 91.



Playboy confirmed the news in a press release on Wednesday, saying that Hefner died at his Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles of natural causes. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death. Playboy also tweeted a photo of the iconic founder confirming his passing and captioned the picture with one of his famous quotes, "Life is too short to be living someone else’s dream."