P!nk Announces 2018 Tour & Releases A New Single From ‘Beautiful Trauma'





Get ready world, because P!nk is hittin' the road!

Early Thursday morning, the Grammy award-winning singer announced her 40-date Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018!

According to the press release, the North American tour kicks off on March 1 in Phoenix and concludes in June in Los Angeles. Tickets for the tour go on sale October 10 at 10 AM local time for American Express cardholders and to the general public on October 13.

And naturally, the 38-year-old singer made sure to give fans something extra special alongside the announcement — a brand new single! Pink released a new track “Whatever Your Want” off her much anticipated album, "Beautiful Trauma," which drops October 13.

Pink hasn’t been shy about talking about her new album. She revealed to Access Hollywood at the 2017 MTV VMAs that her husband, Carey Hart, has been her longtime muse and that her new album is a labor of love.

"I think everyone is sick of me writing about our love. He’s my muse. It’s an album that I am really, really, really proud of,” she dished to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans. "I think that if you have something that is in your heart, you shouldn’t be afraid to say it and do it.”



