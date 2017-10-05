P!nk Announces 2018 Tour & Releases A New Single From ‘Beautiful Trauma'

Get ready world, because P!nk is hittin' the road!
Early Thursday morning, the Grammy award-winning singer announced her 40-date Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018!
According to the press release, the North American tour kicks off on March 1 in Phoenix and concludes in June in Los Angeles. Tickets for the tour go on sale October 10 at 10 AM local time for American Express cardholders and to the general public on October 13.
And naturally, the 38-year-old singer made sure to give fans something extra special alongside the announcement — a brand new single! Pink released a new track “Whatever Your Want” off her much anticipated album, "Beautiful Trauma," which drops October 13.
Pink hasn’t been shy about talking about her new album. She revealed to Access Hollywood at the 2017 MTV VMAs that her husband, Carey Hart, has been her longtime muse and that her new album is a labor of love.
"I think everyone is sick of me writing about our love. He’s my muse. It’s an album that I am really, really, really proud of,” she dished to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans. "I think that if you have something that is in your heart, you shouldn’t be afraid to say it and do it.”
At the Award show, P!nk was awarded their highest honor, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. That same night, she had an unbelievable performance, which featured her first single, “What About Us” from her upcoming 7th album.
Check out all of P!nk's tour dates below!
March 1 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
March 3 — Wichita, KS. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
March 5 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
March 6 — Lincoln, NB. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 9 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 12 — St. Paul, MN. @ Xcel Energy Center
March 14 — St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
March 15 — Kansas City, MO. @ Sprint Center
March 17 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 18 — Grand Rapids, MI. @ Van Andel Arena
March 20 — Toronto @ Air Canada Centre
March 23 — Montreal @ Bell Centre
March 25 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 27 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 28 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
April 4 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 7 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
April 9 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 13 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
April 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Captial One Arena
April 19 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
April 21 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
April 24 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 25 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
April 28 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 1 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
May 9 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
May 12 — Vancouver @ Rogers Arena
May 13 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
May 15 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 18 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
May 22 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
May 23 — Ontario @ Citizens Business Bank Arena
May 25 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
May 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
May 28 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
May 31 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
June 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Let us know if you will be seeing P!nk out on the road!
-- Kevin Zelman