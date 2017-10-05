P!nk Announces 2018 Tour & Releases A New Single From ‘Beautiful Trauma'


Get ready world, because P!nk is hittin' the road! 

Early Thursday morning, the Grammy award-winning singer announced her 40-date Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018!

According to the press release, the North American tour kicks off on March 1 in Phoenix and concludes in June in Los Angeles. Tickets for the tour go on sale October 10 at 10 AM local time for American Express cardholders and to the general public on October 13.

And naturally, the 38-year-old singer made sure to give fans something extra special alongside the announcement — a brand new single! Pink released a new track “Whatever Your Want” off her much anticipated album, "Beautiful Trauma," which drops October 13.

Pink hasn’t been shy about talking about her new album. She revealed to Access Hollywood at the 2017 MTV VMAs that her husband, Carey Hart, has been her longtime muse and that her new album is a labor of love. 

"I think everyone is sick of me writing about our love. He’s my muse. It’s an album that I am really, really, really proud of,” she dished to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans. "I think that if you have something that is in your heart, you shouldn’t be afraid to say it and do it.”



At the Award show, P!nk was awarded their highest honor, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. That same night, she had an unbelievable performance, which featured her first single, “What About Us” from her upcoming 7th album.

Check out all of P!nk's tour dates below!

March 1 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

March 3 — Wichita, KS. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

March 5 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 6 — Lincoln, NB. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 9 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 12 — St. Paul, MN. @ Xcel Energy Center

March 14 — St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

March 15 — Kansas City, MO. @ Sprint Center

March 17 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 18 — Grand Rapids, MI. @ Van Andel Arena

March 20 — Toronto @ Air Canada Centre

March 23 — Montreal @ Bell Centre

March 25 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 27 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 28 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

April 4 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 7 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

April 9 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 13 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

April 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Captial One Arena

April 19 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

April 21 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

April 24 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 25 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

April 28 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 1 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

May 9 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

May 12 — Vancouver @ Rogers Arena

May 13 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

May 15 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 18 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

May 22 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

May 23 — Ontario @ Citizens Business Bank Arena

May 25 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

May 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

May 28 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

May 31 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

June 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Let us know if you will be seeing P!nk out on the road!   

-- Kevin Zelman

