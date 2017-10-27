P!nk, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill & More Performers Announced For The 51st Annual CMA Awards

The 51st Annual CMA Awards are known for bringing music superstars together for unexpected collaborations, and that's exactly what fans are getting as another round of performers are announced!
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, P!nk, and Keith Urban are all set to take the stage on "Country Music's Biggest Night." The show will also open with an all-star group performance featuring country music legends Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban and more.
Grammy Award-winning artist P!nk is nominated for her first CMA Award this year for her duet with Kenny Chesney, "Setting the World on Fire." The 38-year-old pop sensation recently celebrated her second No. 1 album with "Beautiful Trauma," selling 408,000 copies in its first week.
This slew of A-list artists join previously announced performers, Kelsea Ballerini & Reba McEntire, Dierks Bently & Rascal Flatts, Maren Morris & Niall Horan, Brad Paisley & Kane Brown as well as Garth Brooks, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.
For the 10th consecutive year, the CMA Awards will be hosted by dynamic hosting duo Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.
Get ready for an incredible night of music, y’all! The 51st Annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, November 8th at 8 PM ET on ABC.
