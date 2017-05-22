Police: 'A Number Of Fatalities' At Ariana Grande Concert Following Reports Of Explosion

Several people have died following an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police and witnesses said. The singer was not injured, according to a representative.

There were few further details of what happened during the concert by the American singer, but witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena's bars.

"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."



