Police Respond to Aaron Carter’s Home After Reported Suicide Threat

Authorities responded to the Florida home of Aaron Carter on Wednesday after they received an anonymous call about a suicide threat involving Carter.

According to the report from the St. Petersburg, Fla., police department, the caller told cops that Carter told a friend he was going to kill himself and was no longer answering the friend’s text messages and calls. The caller claimed that Carter threatened to take Xanax, Klonopin and Dusters.

When police arrived at Carter’s home, there was no answer at the door. The documents report that police could not see anyone in the home from their vantage point and there appeared to be no signs of distress.

Aaron's reps say he is preparing for his show in Memphis on Saturday night and in New York on Tuesday.

It’s been a difficult week for the 29-year-old actor and singer. On Tuesday, he was in a serious car accident where he broke his nose and totaled his car. He shared the news with fans on Twitter.

