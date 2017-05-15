Powers Boothe, 'The Avengers,' 'Deadwood' & 'Sin City' Actor, Dies At 68

He went on to play other memorable antagonists, including ruthless saloon owner Cy Tolliver in "Deadwood," the gunman Curly Bill Brocius in "Tombstone" and a corrupt senator in "Sin City." More recently he appeared as Gideon Malick in 2012's "The Avengers" and ABC's "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Peter MacNicol, who acted alongside Boothe on Fox's "24," tweeted Monday that Boothe was a great, old school actor whose every word on camera "sounded like a first time utterance."

Born to a farming family in the west Texas town of Snyder, Boothe eventually left for New York to pursue an acting career. He told The Associated Press in 1981 that he made ends meet at first by working in a Broadway restaurant and eventually found theater roles, but his family was always ready to welcome him back.

"They kept telling me, 'Come home and we'll have a place for you on the farm,'" he said.

A private service will be held in his native Texas.