Pregnant Kate Middleton Steps Out To Garden With Schoolchildren – See The Pics!

Duchess Kate Middleton proved she isn't afraid to get her hands dirty!
A pregnant Kate visited a southwest London elementary school Wednesday to celebrate a royal campaign that inspires schools to provide children with more gardening opportunities.
The 35-year-old royal – who is expecting her third child – looked chic and casual in the garden. Kate stepped out wearing a Barbour waxed jacket over a black Temperley London sweater with a black skinny jeans. The duchess paired her look with brown Penelope Chilvers long tassel boots, which she has worn during public appearances over the past several years.
The Duchess of Cambridge at the Robin Hood Primary School in London (Getty Images)
The royal mum got on her hands and knees to plant with the young students, and even shared with them her own experiences in the garden with her own two children.
"I've got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood and I'm sharing that with my own children, George and Charlotte, at the moment," she said.
Looks like life is a garden for the royal family!
-- Kevin Zelman