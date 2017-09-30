President Obama and Prince Harry Laugh It Up Together At The Invictus Games

Prince Harry and President Obama can't stop smiling when they're together.
Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, hit the Invictus Games in Toronto on Friday to show support for the athletes and Invictus Games founder Prince Harry. While all four seemed to be having a blast together, it's clear that the bromance between Prince Harry and Obama is strong. The duo was spotted laughing and smiling in between their cheers.
The four also took time to pose for photos alongside the athletes after their competitions.
President Obama tweeted about their day at the Invictus Games:
And so did the Bidens:
Prince Harry and the Obamas have shared some laughs for a few years now. Ahead of last year’s Invictus Games, Michelle Obama and Prince Harry famously exchanged barbs over whether or not they were going to bring their A-game to the Invictus Games. Prince Harry got some help on his response from none other than the Queen!
Harry has definitely gotten some big support for the 2017 Games from his famous pals. His girlfriend, “Suits” star Meghan Markle joined him during the opening ceremonies in their first public debut as a couple. She was spotted holding hands with Harry and was all smiles throughout her visit.
One thing is clear — Harry’s got friends in high places!
