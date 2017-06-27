'Pretty Little Liars' Series Finale: Who Is A? (SPOILER ALERT!)

Things in Rosewood have come to an end.
(Spoiler alert! This story contains major plot details from the series finale.)
The epic two-hour "Pretty Little Liars" series finale answered many questions, including the big one — who is A?
In a shocking twist, A was exposed as Spencer's evil twin, Alex Drake!
It was revealed that Spencer's mother, Mary Drake, gave birth to twin girls. While Spencer found a loving home in Rosewood, Alex was sold to a wealthy British couple, who later left her at an orphanage.
While Mary Drake had hoped Alex would have the perfect Cinderella story, she ended up learning about Spencer's existence, and made it her mission to get revenge.
The Liars knew of A.D.'s existence, but could never have guessed that it was Spencer's long-lost twin the whole time!
"Pretty Little Liars" ended with the gang discovering Alex's real identity, and locking her up for good … or so they thought.
In the last moments of the show, Mona turned the tables on A, and had Mary and Alex Drake locked up in what seemed to be another dollhouse.
Luckily, Spencer, Aria, Hannah, Emily and Alison finally had a happier ending and are free from A after seven long seasons!
-- Stephanie Swaim & Oscar Gracey