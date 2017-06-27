'Pretty Little Liars' Series Finale: Who Is A? (SPOILER ALERT!)

While Mary Drake had hoped Alex would have the perfect Cinderella story, she ended up learning about Spencer's existence, and made it her mission to get revenge.

The Liars knew of A.D.'s existence, but could never have guessed that it was Spencer's long-lost twin the whole time!

"Pretty Little Liars" ended with the gang discovering Alex's real identity, and locking her up for good … or so they thought.

In the last moments of the show, Mona turned the tables on A, and had Mary and Alex Drake locked up in what seemed to be another dollhouse.