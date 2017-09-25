'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff Starring Sasha Pieterse & Janel Parrish Coming To Freeform

"Pretty Little Liars" showrunner I. Marlene King will also be back to helm the spinoff: "I can’t wait to introduce our fans – and Sasha and Janel – to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights," she said.

Not much is known about the mysterious town of Beacon Heights, or how Sasha and Janel’s characters found themselves out of Rosewood. What we do know is that everything about the town seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. "PLL" fans know how deadly the stress of needing to be perfect is...

We can’t wait to be reunited with the Liars again!