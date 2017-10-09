Prince Harry Announces Mental Health Partnership With Armed Forces In Emotional Speech

Prince Harry famously served in the British Armed Forces, and now he’s taking time to give back to those who have served with a new initiative for mental health awareness.
On Monday morning, the 33-year-old royal announced a new partnership with the Ministry Defense of London and his Royal Foundation, which he founded with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, which will tackle mental health issues and improve education around the topic for members of the British Armed Forces.
Harry, who severed in the military for over a decade, said his time in and out of the military has allowed him to see things from a different perspective.
"Quite simply, these men and women are prized assets which need to be continually invested in. We surely have to think of them as high-performance athletes, carrying all their kit, equipment and a rifle," he said in his speech. "Crucially, fighting fitness is not just about physical fitness. It is just as much about mental fitness too."
"The military has faced the challenges of dealing with things like post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression. But like many of you in this room, I have come to realize that we can all do more to promote the positive management of our mental health and in doing so, help prevent some of these issues before they develop,” Prince Harry continued.
He then highlighted his work with the Invictus Games, which he founded to enable servicemen and servicewomen to compete in athletic games despite their injuries.
"In many ways I have learned more about the sacrifices our servicemen and women make for us all since I left the army and continued my work with the Invictus Games. Having a step back from day-to-day army life has allowed me to think carefully about how we prepare, support, and care for those who wear the uniform.”
Prince Harry’s entire speech was shared on Kensington Palace’s Twitter account.
Mental health has been of the utmost importance to Prince Harry, his brother Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, and they’re all expected to make an appearance together in support of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10.
Prince Harry’s latest initiative comes hot on the heels of the closing ceremony of his Invictus Games, which be brought his girlfriend "Suits" star Meghan Markle to. The duo was spotted throughout the games and Meghan seemed very proud of her boyfriend and his important work.
We bet Harry’s initiative with the military is just another reason Meghan adores him!
-- Kevin Zelman