Prince Harry Announces Mental Health Partnership With Armed Forces In Emotional Speech

Prince Harry famously served in the British Armed Forces, and now he’s taking time to give back to those who have served with a new initiative for mental health awareness.

On Monday morning, the 33-year-old royal announced a new partnership with the Ministry Defense of London and his Royal Foundation, which he founded with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, which will tackle mental health issues and improve education around the topic for members of the British Armed Forces.

Harry, who severed in the military for over a decade, said his time in and out of the military has allowed him to see things from a different perspective.