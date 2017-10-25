Prince Harry Goes Camping, But Has Never Roasted A Marshmallow

Prince Harry made a stop at a nature reserve in Lancashire, England, on Monday where he met with some of the young campers.
Prince Harry, who is fifth in line to the British throne, revealed that he hasn't taken part in a campfire staple – roasting marshmallows, according to People. The 33-year-old continued, telling the campers, "I’ve never toasted marshmallows over a campfire. They’re too sweet for me. But I’ve made campfires and slept under the stars more than I’ve slept in a bed.”
These campers are enjoying time in the outdoors as part of Myplace, which is a "project to help empower young people aged 13-24, encouraging them to take action in environmental activity to improve areas for wildlife, communities and their own wellbeing."
The palace tweeted out this photo of Prince Harry sitting around the campfire with the young people. They captioned the picture, "Young people are referred to the centre get a chance to take part in mindfulness and campfire activities such as roasting marshmallows."
This is the latest in a string of good deeds Prince Harry has taken on. He most recently held the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, where he was joined by his girlfriend Meghan Markle. Harry’s Invictus Games empower wounded warriors to compete in athletic games.
Once again, Prince Harry is showing off his charitable side — and we’re loving it!
-- Kevin Zelman