Prince Harry Goes Camping, But Has Never Roasted A Marshmallow

Prince Harry made a stop at a nature reserve in Lancashire, England, on Monday where he met with some of the young campers.

Prince Harry, who is fifth in line to the British throne, revealed that he hasn't taken part in a campfire staple – roasting marshmallows, according to People. The 33-year-old continued, telling the campers, "I’ve never toasted marshmallows over a campfire. They’re too sweet for me. But I’ve made campfires and slept under the stars more than I’ve slept in a bed.”

These campers are enjoying time in the outdoors as part of Myplace, which is a "project to help empower young people aged 13-24, encouraging them to take action in environmental activity to improve areas for wildlife, communities and their own wellbeing."