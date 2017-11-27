Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Can't Stop Smiling At Royal Photocall After Announcing Their Engagement

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged!
Kensington Palace announced the happy news on Monday in an official statement. The duo, who got engaged earlier this month, are planning a spring 2018 wedding.
The happy couple arrived at the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace in order to greet the press and well-wishers, and the duo couldn't stop smiling as they posed for photos. Meghan, 36, who looked gorgeous in an olive green dress and a white jacket, was spotted affectionately giving Harry's hand a big squeeze and rubbing his arm as they walked together.
Her hair was blown out in sleek, straight locks, and she was absolutely beaming as she looked up at her new prince.
Meghan also flashed her brand new bling, a stunning diamond from Botswana, which is surrounded by two other stones from Harry's mother, Princess Diana's personal collection.
Prince Harry, 33, couldn't contain his excitement either. He was spotted waving to the photographers and laughing and smiling with his soon-to-be-bride. For his part, Prince Harry looked very handsome in a blue suit and a navy tie.
The royal family is thrilled for Prince Harry and Meghan.
Prince William and his wife, The Duchess of Cambridge, were some of the first to send their well-wishes to Prince Harry and his soon-to-be-bride. "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together," the duo said in a statement.
Prince Charles and his wife, The Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a sweet note for the new couple:
"We're thrilled. We're both thrilled. We hope they'll be very happy indeed."
Earlier in the day, Clarence House made an official statement as well:
"His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle," Clarence House said in a statement on behalf of Harry’s father, Prince Charles. "His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace."
One thing is for sure: Meghan Markle will make a gorgeous royal bride!