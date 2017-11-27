Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Can't Stop Smiling At Royal Photocall After Announcing Their Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged!

Kensington Palace announced the happy news on Monday in an official statement. The duo, who got engaged earlier this month, are planning a spring 2018 wedding.

The happy couple arrived at the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace in order to greet the press and well-wishers, and the duo couldn't stop smiling as they posed for photos. Meghan, 36, who looked gorgeous in an olive green dress and a white jacket, was spotted affectionately giving Harry's hand a big squeeze and rubbing his arm as they walked together.

