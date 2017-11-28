Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Marry In May At Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel

The announcement added that Markle will be baptized in the Church of England and will become a British citizen, although that will take some time.

The engagement of Prince Harry and Markle dominated newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain on Tuesday, as royal-watchers awaited the details.

Markle's future sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, who is married to Prince William, said she was "absolutely thrilled."

"It's such exciting news," Kate said as she visited a museum in London. "It's a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment."

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said she was "delighted" her stepson was marrying the U.S. actress.

"America's loss is our gain," she said.



Markle's divorced status would once have barred her from marrying the prince in church. Harry's father Prince Charles, who is heir to the British throne, married Camilla in a low-key civil ceremony in 2005 because both bride and groom were divorced.