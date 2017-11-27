Prince Harry Proposed To Meghan Markle Over Chicken Dinner In Their Cottage

Prince Harry could barely get down on one knee before Meghan Markle said "yes" to his proposal.
Prince Harry, 33, and his new fiancé sat down for their first interview as a couple on Monday and told BBC's Mishal Husain that the romantic proposal happened on a quiet night at their Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.
"It happened a few weeks ago here at our cottage. It was a standard, typical night for us, trying to roast chicken," Harry said.
"It was a cozy night. We were just roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise and it was so sweet, and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee," Meghan gushed.
And Meghan, 36, said it was an instant yes!
They revealed that they hugged and he gave her the ring he designed for her. Meghan's ring, a huge diamond from Botswana nestled next to two stones from Princess Diana's private collection, is an absolute stunner.
The couple said they don't feel their romance was a whirlwind at all!
They got engaged about a year and a half after meeting on a blind date after a mutual friend set them up. Next, they dated long distance from Toronto to London and made trips to each other's home cities, as well as reunited in Botswana where they camped under the stars for five days. They said they had about five to six months to themselves before people realized they were dating.
Meghan says that their relationship developed in a very "authentic" way because she knew very little about the royal and he knew very little about her acting career.
"It was absolutely amazing to get to know her as quickly as I did," Harry said.