Prince Harry Proposed To Meghan Markle Over Chicken Dinner In Their Cottage

They revealed that they hugged and he gave her the ring he designed for her. Meghan's ring, a huge diamond from Botswana nestled next to two stones from Princess Diana's private collection, is an absolute stunner.

The couple said they don't feel their romance was a whirlwind at all!

They got engaged about a year and a half after meeting on a blind date after a mutual friend set them up. Next, they dated long distance from Toronto to London and made trips to each other's home cities, as well as reunited in Botswana where they camped under the stars for five days. They said they had about five to six months to themselves before people realized they were dating.

Meghan says that their relationship developed in a very "authentic" way because she knew very little about the royal and he knew very little about her acting career.

"It was absolutely amazing to get to know her as quickly as I did," Harry said.