Prince Harry Reacts To Duchess Kate's Third Pregnancy: 'I'm Very Happy'

Prince Harry can't wait to be an uncle times three!
The royal was grinning ear-to-ear on Monday as he made an appearance in Manchester and a reporter asked him how he felt about the news that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child together.
"Fantastic!" he excitedly said as he gave a thumbs-up sign. "Great! Very, very happy for them!"
When asked how his sister-in-law was doing with her third pregnancy Harry admitted that he hasn't had a chance to see her recently. " "I haven't seen her for a while, but I think she's OK," he told reporters.
Kensington Palace released a statement on Monday announcing the happy news that the royals are expanding their brood, but also revealed that Kate is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, better known as acute morning sickness. The condition is the same condition that Kate suffered from in her previous two pregnancies.
The happy news comes just after a fabulous month for
Prince Harry, who recently whisked his girlfriend, "Suits" star
Meghan Markle, off on a romantic three-week vacation through Botswana in order
to celebrate her 36th birthday. Royal-watchers believed that the
32-year-old prince wanted to propose to his girlfriend during the incredible
getaway.
Prince Harry hasn't put a ring on it just yet, but he has openly talked about his own plans as a member of the royal family.
"I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn't want to grow up," he explained in an interview with the Mail on Sunday. "I felt I wanted out, but then decided to stay in and work out a role."
Sources say Prince Harry would eventually like to marry and start a family of his own.