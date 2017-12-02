Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Hits Glamorous Event Hours After His First Appearance With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, isn't letting the news of his engagement slow her down!
The 32-year-old stunner stepped out on Friday night at a glamorous event attended by fellow royal Fergie, just hours after Prince Harry took his new fiancee out on their first official appearance as a couple.
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Alex Stanbury (L) and Chelsy Davy attend the BOVET 1822 Brilliant is Beautiful Gala benefitting Artist for Peace and Justice's Global Education Fund for Woman and Girls at Claridge's Hotel on December 1, 2017 in London, England. To learn more visit www.apjnow.org or follow @artistforpeace on Instagram and Twitter. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BOVET & Artists for Peace and Justice ) (Getty Images)
Chelsy hit the Brilliant is Beautiful gala at Claridge's Hotel in London, and looked gorgeous in black, evening gown with sheer panels. She teamed her look with a black fur stole and wore her blonde locks down. The Zimbabwe-born jewelry designer was spotted posing with a man inside the bash.
Chelsy and Prince Harry dated on and off from 2004 to 2010. The duo broke up and got together on numerous occasions.
Prince Harry and Meghan made their first public outing as a newly-engaged couple on Friday in the city of Nottingham. The happy couple greeted well-wishers ahead of a visit to a World Aids Day charity fair hosted by the Terrence Higgins Trust.
Check out more of their appearance below!