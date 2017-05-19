Prince's Sister & 5 Half-Siblings Are Heirs To His Estate, Minnesota Judge Determines

A Minnesota judge has ruled that Prince's six siblings are the heirs to his estate.

In a ruling made public Friday, Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide declared that Prince died without a will and that his sister, Tyka Nelson, and five half-siblings are his heirs.

There are people who filed appeals after their claims of heirship were rejected. Eide said that if the appellate courts send those cases back to him, he'll still fully consider them.