Prince William & Duchess Kate To Take Prince George & Princess Charlotte On European Tour

Kensington Palace says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take Prince George and Princess Charlotte along when they tour Germany and Poland.

The palace says in a statement Monday that the five-day tour beginning July 17 in Warsaw will feature appearances by the children.

The trip is being seen as an effort to bolster Britain's goodwill ties with Europe amid negotiations to leave the European Union.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron near Victoria international airport on September 24, 2016 in Victoria, Canada

(Getty Images)

The palace says the royals are looking "forward to a busy and impactful tour," and are happy as a family to meet "such important friends of the United Kingdom."

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton also took George, 3, and Charlotte, 2, on an official tour to Canada last year.

