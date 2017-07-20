Prince William & Kate Middleton Make Pretzels, Visit German Cancer Research Center

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited a cancer research center and made pretzels in the university city of Heidelberg on the second day of their visit to Germany.

Prince William and his wife, Kate, toured the German Cancer Research Center on Thursday, peering through a microscope for a glimpse of the facility's work. British researcher Michael Milsom, an expert in the development of blood stem cells, said he could never have dreamed of presenting his research to his future king.

At a market in downtown Heidelberg, the couple practiced shaping pretzels.