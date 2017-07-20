Prince William & Kate Middleton Make Pretzels, Visit German Cancer Research Center

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited a cancer research center and made pretzels in the university city of Heidelberg on the second day of their visit to Germany.

Prince William and his wife, Kate, toured the German Cancer Research Center on Thursday, peering through a microscope for a glimpse of the facility's work. British researcher Michael Milsom, an expert in the development of blood stem cells, said he could never have dreamed of presenting his research to his future king.

At a market in downtown Heidelberg, the couple practiced shaping pretzels.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attempt to make pretzels during a tour of a traditional German market in the Central Square on day 2 of their official visit to Germany on July 20, 2017 in Heidelberg, Germany

(Getty Images)

READ: Duchess Kate Jokes With Prince William About Having 'More Babies'

Baden-Wuerttemberg state governor Winfried Kretschmann gave the couple a specially made cuckoo clock with a British flag. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were given teddy bears with their names embroidered on.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk45

Related news

Latest News