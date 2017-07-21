Princess Diana Honored At Buckingham Palace Exhibit 20 Years After Her Death

London's Buckingham Palace has unveiled an intimate tribute to Diana, the Princess of Wales, marking the 20th anniversary of her death.

In one of the palace's state rooms, curators have carefully recreated a desk the princess worked at in her sitting room at Kensington Palace, complete with family photos, cherished items and music cassettes. She wrote letters here, read briefings and took care of other correspondence.

Many of the items shown on and around the desk were selected by her sons, William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry.