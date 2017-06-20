Prodigy Of Hip-Hop Duo Mobb Deep Dies At 42

Rapper Prodigy, a member of the hardcore New York hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, has died. He was 42.

The rapper's publicist said in a statement Tuesday that Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Las Vegas "for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis." Prodigy has battled sickle cell since birth and was in Las Vegas for a performance.

The exact cause of death was not clear, the representative said.