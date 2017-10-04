'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Reveals He Was Also Asked To Be on 'DWTS'

It looks like it really was supposed to be brother vs. brother on Season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars" for "Property Brothers" hunks Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott.

During an interview with Access Hollywood Live on Wednesday, Jonathan let it slip that he was actually asked to join the show alongside his realtor brother.

"I am jealous now that I turned it down," Jonathan told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and Natalie Morales. "I have 17 construction projects that we just started for 'Property Brothers' and 'Buying and Selling,' so I will have no life through to the end of the year. I couldn’t physically do 4 hours a day."

The rehearsal schedule is certainly grueling, so it’s no surprise that Jonathan couldn't sneak it in, but Drew kidded that there's always next season for his twin.