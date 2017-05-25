Queen Elizabeth II Visits Manchester Bombing Victims At Children's Hospital

"My dad ran over to me and picked me up and then like, we tied jumpers (sweaters) and stuff around the main wounds in my leg," she recalled Thursday. "He just picked me and we ran outside and then a lot of paramedics outside and strangers were just helping us, really."

It was a parent's nightmare. Her father, David Robson, said he was with his partner waiting for Millie when the explosion happened.

"It was surreal, it was just quiet," Robson said. "And I saw Millie, at the bottom of the stairs, I just ran down, picked her up."

He was running from the scene when he noticed her bleeding legs. They used a sweater and a shirt to try to staunch the flow and keep her alive.

"I just said, 'Look at me, just don't look anywhere else,'" the father said. "Because it was just, obviously as you can imagine, carnage, bodies and stuff."

Emergency teams eventually helped treat Millie and got her to the hospital. She was well enough Thursday to enjoy the queen's visit.

"She is lovely," the teen said. "It's like mind-blowing, really."