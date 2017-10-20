Quentin Tarantino Reveals He Knew Of Harvey Weinstein's Conduct Prior To Allegations Surfacing

Director Quentin Tarantino says he knew about a few instances of improper conduct by producer Harvey Weinstein and wishes he had done more.



Speaking to The New York Times in an interview published Thursday, Tarantino expressed remorse for not having taken responsibility at the time. He says he knew first hand of Weinstein's conduct toward actress Mira Sorvino and another he declined to name. Sorvino and Tarantino were dating at the time.