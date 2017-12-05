Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo May Get Married In Colombia: New Details On Their Wedding

Could there be a Colombian "Bachelorette" wedding?

After going on dates all over the world during filming of "The Bachelorette," it should come as no surprise that former bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and her fiancé Bryan Abasolo are considering a destination wedding.

The happy couple played coy dished on the big day with Access Hollywood at their engagement party hosted by Vow to Be Chic in Malibu on Thursday, and revealed there are a couple locations that could be contenders for their wedding.

Rachel's hometown of Dallas, Texas, is definitely a possibility, but Bryan says they are also open to a wedding in Colombia, where he has family ties.

"There's a town just about an hour and a half away from where my family is from it's called, Cartagena. It's a beautiful beach town," Bryan dished. "I've actually been to a wedding there before. I think her family would love it, so we're definitely considering that."

The duo, who got engaged earlier this summer after Brian popped the question with a Neil Lane sparkler, definitely won't have any problems filling up their bridal parties. Rachel says she'll likely include some of her "Bachelorette" besties like pal Alexis Waters.

And the 32-year-old lawyer already has the perfect dress to put her bridesmaids in. She recently collaborated with Vow To Be Chic, a bridesmaid rental and purchase boutique, to create her own custom dress "The Rachel" designed by Monique Lhuillier.