Radiohead, Nina Simone & Moody Blues Are Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

British rockers Radiohead, singer Nina Simone and The Moody Blues are among the first-time nominees on the ballot for induction next year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Nine of the 19 acts nominated Thursday are on the ballot for the first time, with Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine getting a chance for immortality in their first year of eligibility. Between five to seven acts usually make it following a vote of 900 industry experts. Inductees will be announced in December with the ceremony set for Cleveland, Ohio, on April 14.

Heavy metal favorites Judas Priest, British singer Kate Bush, the "Sultans of Swing" band Dire Straits, the popular 1980s duo Eurythmics and gospel guitarist Sister Rosetta Tharpe will also be on the ballot for the first time.