Rebel Wilson Describes Alleged Sexual Harassment From Male Co-Star

Rebel Wilson shared her story of sexual misconduct at the hands of a "male star in a position of power" in a series of shocking Twitter posts on Saturday.
The "Pitch Perfect" star bega her post by sharing that she is having a hard time hearing the stories of sexual misconduct, because she also has her own story to to tell. "As you guys know, I'm a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell," Rebel wrote.
She then detailed an alleged incident that she claims took place on set. While she doesn't name any of the male stars or the film in which it took place, the account is horrifying.
"A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his a—," Rebel wrote on Twitter. "All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room."
After the incident, Rebel says she reported the situation to her agent, who in turn reported it to the studio, but the male co-star's team still threatened her.
"Later I was threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting.I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual," Rebel wrote.
Rebel also shared a story about a situation that took place with a "top director" where she was asked to meet him in his hotel room. Rebel said she was lucky to get out of that situation unscathed.
The Aussie actress said that if this ever happens to her again, she won't be polite and she'll speak up.
"I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will."
Rebel joins a host of other A-list women who have come forward with stories of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.