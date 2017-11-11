Rebel Wilson Describes Alleged Sexual Harassment From Male Co-Star

Rebel Wilson shared her story of sexual misconduct at the hands of a "male star in a position of power" in a series of shocking Twitter posts on Saturday.

The "Pitch Perfect" star bega her post by sharing that she is having a hard time hearing the stories of sexual misconduct, because she also has her own story to to tell. "As you guys know, I'm a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell," Rebel wrote.