Rebel Wilson Wins Millions In Defamation Case

A judge has awarded Rebel Wilson 4.56 million Australian dollars ($3.66 million) in damages over magazine articles she said cost her roles in Hollywood films.

A jury in Australia's Victoria state had decided in June the articles claiming she lied about her age, origins of her first name and her upbringing in Sydney were defamatory.

Justice John Dixon said Wednesday a substantial award amount was required to "vindicate" Wilson after her reputation as an "actress of integrity was wrongly damaged."

Today was the end of a long and hard court battle against Bauer Media who viciously tried to take me down with a series of false articles. When the jury delivered its verdict they answered every single question in my favor. I am eternally grateful to those ladies. Today Justice Dixon gave his considered full judgement. He accepted that Bauer Media subjected me to a sustained and malicious attack timed precisely to the launch of Pitch Perfect 2. It was hurtful and devastating that a corporation would do something like that, knowing that their paid anonymous source and stories were dodgy. The learned judge accepted without qualification that I had an extremely high reputation and that the damage inflicted on me was substantial. He said that the nature of this aggravated defamation and the unprecedented extent of its dissemination (meaning it caused a worldwide media firestorm) makes vindication of particular importance. It was important for me to set the record straight, especially because I have so many young fans. I also feel like it's important to stand up to bullies. I have been awarded a record sum from Justice Dixon. I will be putting that money to good use by donating it to charity and investing in an Australian film ( but obviously can't say exactly or do anything now as I won't receive the money until everything is finalized). I thank Justice Dixon so much. And I'm looking forward to getting back to entertaining everyone!

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

Bauer Media is publisher of the Australian magazines Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK. Bauer said it was considering the judgment.

The 37-year-old Wilson, best known for the comedies "Pitch Perfect" and "Bridesmaids," did not attend court on Wednesday.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk52

Related news

Latest News