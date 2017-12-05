Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe have proved once again that they look more like sisters than mother and daughter.
Reese, 41, and Ava, 18, were totally twinning as they attended the launch of Molly R. Stern X Sarah Chloe Jewelry in West Hollywood on Monday night.
The Oscar winner was clearly excited to have her daughter as her date for the evening because she couldn't stop posting photos of Ava on her Instagram story!
"Love my date," she captioned one shot.
Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Phillippe Look Like Twins At Jewelry Launch In Hollywood (Instagram)
Reese wore a metallic patterned dress paired with gold necklaces and bracelets. The "Big Little Lies" star left her hair down and cascading around her shoulders.
Ava went for a blue velvet off-the-shoulder dress with black heels. Her blonde locks were also worn down like her mother's, but in beachy waves.
Reese and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe divorced in 2007 after seven years of marriage. They share two kids together, Ava and son Deacon, 14. Reese is now married to agent Jim Toth and they have one son together, Tennessee, 5.
Reese and Ava are one dynamic duo!
-- Kevin Zelman